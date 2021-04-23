Summer youth work program taking apps

Staff and submitted information

The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is currently enrolling eligible Van Wert County youths.

The program, which runs from May 1 through August 31, will match participants with community partners for paid summer employment. Youths have the opportunity to develop skills, set career goals, and learn more about the community, all while earning their first paycheck.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

14-18 years of age

Resident of Van Wert County

Parent or legal guardian must complete an application for youths to participate.

Household monthly income must be at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines: two people, $2,904; three people, $3,660; four people, $4,417; five people, $5,174; six people, $5,930; seven people, $6,687.

Those interested can call Ohio Means Jobs-Van Wert County at 419.623.4437 to schedule an appointment.