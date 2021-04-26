Cougars, Lancers ranked in baseball poll

Van Wert independent sports

Three Western Buckeye League teams are ranked in the second weekly statewide poll released on Monday by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Defiance is tied for No. 3 with Hamilton Badin, Shawnee ranked No. 6 and Van Wert is ranked No. 14 in this week’s Division II poll. The Cougars are scheduled to host Shawnee today.

Lincolnview is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, trailing Toronto, Berlin-Hiland and Antwerp.