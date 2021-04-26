Marilyn (Evans) Gengler

Marilyn (Evans) Gengler, 84, of Fort Jennings, and formerly of Landeck, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at her residence.

Marilyn (Evans) Gengler

She was born January 5, 1937, in Lima, the daughter of Michael and Mellonna (Wahmhoff) Evans, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard “Dick” Gengler on November 18, 1961, and they had three children, Mark (Deb) Gengler of Grabill, Indiana, Melanie (Mike) Metzger of Fort Jennings, and Scott Gengler of Landeck.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Logan (Jill) Gengler, Katie Gengler, Mark Metzger, and Mariah Metzger; two great-grandchildren, Braxton Leins and Oliver Gengler; and a sister-in-law, Mary Evans.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Tom, Bob, Jerry, and Jim Evans; and a grandson, Todd Gengler.

Marilyn graduated from Lima St. Rose School in 1954. She attended Miami University on the two-year plan, finishing her bachelor’s degree in education at what was then St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During her younger years, she was active as a Girl Scout leader and 4-H advisor. Her passion, however, was her music, playing the organ at many churches, such as Lima St. Rose, Lima St. John’s, and then her home parish, Landeck St. John the Baptist.

Marilyn taught at Lima Irving School, Lima St. Gerard’s, Spencerville, Lincolnview, and St. Mary of the Assumption School in Van Wert. She enjoyed teaching math to students in grades 4-6. Another favorite pastime was bridge, which she enjoyed playing at the Senior Center in Lima and Delphos, and with her Delphos buddies. She also belonged to a book-pinochle group.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Charles Obinwa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Landeck.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, with a parish wake at 7:30 p.m. at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Memorial contributions: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.