Roundup: Lincolnview, Crestview win

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Lincolnview enjoyed baseball and softball sweeps of Ada and Allen East, while Van Wert fell to Fairview’s state ranked softball team on Monday.

Softball

Crestview 12 Ada 1

ADA — Crestview’s Laci McCoy and Kali Small each homered and drove in four runs in a 12-1 victory over Ada on Monday.

In addition, Small pitched a complete game two-hitter and struck out 11 Ada batters.

McCoy’s home run was part of a six-run second inning and it scored Olivia Cunningham and Raegan Hammons, giving the Lady Knights a 3-0 lead. Small also blasted a three-run home run in the same inning, scoring Lexi Parrish and Bailey Gregory.

Crestview’s remaining six runs came in the seventh, including an RBI double by McCoy, RBI singles by Olivia Heckler and Bailey Gregory and a run scoring triple by Small.

The Lady Knights (14-4, 6-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Bath on Wednesday.

Lincolnview 21 Allen East 1 (five innings)

HARROD — The Lady Lancers won their 13th straight game with a resounding 21-1 run rule win over Allen East on Monday.

Two of Destiny Coil’s three hits in the game were home runs – the first was a two-run blast in the opening inning and the second was a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Winter Boroff hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Coil and Boroff each finished with four RBIs, while Kendall Bollenbacher, Taylor Post and Annie Mendenhall each tallied two RBIs. As a team, the Lady Lancers finished with 16 hits.

Lincolnview led 8-0 after two innings, then added six runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth.

Post pitched all five innings and allowed just four hits while striking out four Allen East batters.

Lincolnview (14-2, 5-0 NWC) is scheduled to host Marion Local today.

Fairview 10 Van Wert 2

State ranked Fairview (No. 9, Division III) was too much for Van Wert as the Apaches posted a 10-2 win at Jubilee Park on Monday.

Fairview led 2-0 after the first inning, then added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and sixth innings and three more in the seventh. Claire Shininger led the Apaches with three RBIs.

Emilee Phillips accounted for both of Van Wert’s runs with a fourth inning home run that plated Hope Blythe.

Van Wert (3-7) is scheduled to play at Shawnee today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 6 Allen East 2

HARROD — Landon Price tossed a complete game two-hitter and struck out 13 batters to help state ranked Lincolnview (No. 4, Division IV) to a 6-2 win over Allen East on Monday.

In addition, Price and Collin Overholt each drove in two runs for the Lancers (12-4, 5-0 NWC).

The two teams were tied 1-1 entering the sixth inning, but Lincolnview scored on a bases loaded walk and Overholt crossed home plate on an Allen East error. A seventh inning triple by Price scored Caden Hanf and Brandon Renner for a 5-1 lead, then Overholt’s RBI double to right field plated Price.

Lincolnview will play at Lima Central Catholic today.

Crestview 11 Ada 7

ADA — Crestview improved to 8-5 (3-3 NWC) with an 11-7 win at Ada on Monday.

Logan Gerardot led the Knights with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Nathan Lichtle and Trever Sheets each knocked in a pair of runs for Crestview.

Tyler Hart and Sheets combined to throw 11 strikeouts. Sheets picked up the win by pitching the final three innings.

The Knights are scheduled to host Van Wert on Wednesday.