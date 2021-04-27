Cougars sweep Van Wert Co. track meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On a warm and windy Tuesday afternoon, Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview finished 1-2-3 on the boys’ and girls’ side at the 23rd annual Van Wert County track meet at Lincolnview High School.

The Cougars racked up 90 team points, followed by Lincolnview (58.5) and Crestview (26.5). The Lady Cougars finished with 84.5 team points, followed by Lincolnview (46) and Crestview (42.5).

Van Wert’s Dru Johnson won the long jump and the 200 meter dash and was part of the winning 4×200 and 4×100 meter relay teams. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s Nate Jackson and Dru Johnson won the 100 and 200 meter dash with times of 11.3 and 24.5 seconds, while teammate Connor Pratt took first in the 400 meter dash (53.5) and Gage Wannamacher won the 800 meter run (2:13.2) and the 3200 meter run (11:26.3).

In addition, Johnson won the long jump (19-04) and Hunter Sherer (4:59.5) edged teammate Gage Springer (4.59.8) for first place in the 1600 meter run. Ty Jackson won the 110 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 16.2 and 45.4 seconds and the high jump (5-02).

The Cougar relay teams posted a clean sweep, with the 4×200 team of Pratt, Nate Phillips, Johnson and Jackson posting a time of 1:34.2 and the 4×400 team of Ethan Brown, Trey Laudick, Jackson and Pratt finishing in 3:31.7.

Johnson, Brown, Laudick and Jackson won the 4×100 (44.7) and the 4×800 team of Wannemacher, Laudick, Springer and Hunter took top honors with a time of 8:47.8.

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield won the high jump (6-00) and finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (46.1) and Cole Gorman won the pole vault (10-06) and finished as the runner-up in the 100 meter dash (11.5). Wyatt Friedrich finished second in the discus throw (93-10) and Sherer finished as the runner-up in the shot put (34-09). Kohen Cox recorded a second place finish in the high jump (5-02) and Dylan Schimmoeller finished second in the 200 meter dash (25.1).

Crestview’s Dylan Barrickow finished first in the shot put (38-10) and the discus (99-01), and Jordan Updegrove was the runner-up in the 110 meter hurdles (17.2). In addition, Ian Watts finished second in the 800 meter run (2:18.3).

Van Wert’s Sofi Houg won the 400 meter dash (1:05.8), Kyra Welch finished first in the 800 meter run (2:38.4) and Danesha Branson won the 200 meter dash in 29.1 seconds. Gracie Gunter was the winner of the high jump (4-08) and Macy Johnson and Olivia Treece finished 1-2 in the long jump (13-09 and 13-08.50). Kayla Krites and Erin Schaufelberger each finished with a 30-03 shot put throw and Payton Nagel won the 300 meter hurdles (54.1).

The 4×200 meter team of Johnson, Brandon, Carly Smith and Houg won with a time of 1:56.3, and the 4×400 meter team of Saylor Wise, Johnson, Smith and Houg finished first with a time of 4:31.7. Welch, Tyra McClain, Smith and Wise won the 4×800 relay in 10:41.7.

Lincolnview received first place finishes from Madison Langdon in the 1600 and 3200 meter run (5:43.8 and 12:45.4), Sydney King (pole vault, 7-06) and Sami Sellers (discus, 111-09). Pohlman was the runner-up in the discus (92-09), and Karbowiak finished second in the high jump (4-06), while Williams was the runner-up in the 200 meter dash (29.4).

Crestview’s Addyson Dowler won the 100 meter dash (12.8) and the 100 meter hurdles (19.2) and she anchored the 4×100 relay team (Leeth, Oliver, Schumm) that won with a time of 54.9. Emily Greulach was the runner-up in the 400 meter dash (1:08.5).

Complete results from Tuesday’s Van Wert County track meet are at https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwertco/2021/County%20Meet%20Results.pdf.