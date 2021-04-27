Gov. announces quarantine order change

Staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates Tuesday on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike DeWine

Quarantine health order

Governor DeWine announced on Tuesday that any Ohioan who has been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This health order applies to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” said Governor DeWine. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first vaccine, and 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.

The health order is forthcoming.

Economic update

Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided an update on Ohio’s economic landscape related to the recently announced 2020 Census count, the state’s current unemployment rate and workforce development efforts.

Presently, on OhioMeansJobs.com, there are 180,773 total jobs available and 92,866 of those jobs have a salary of over $50,000.

Additionally, workforce development programs, such as TechCred and IMAP, aim to upskill Ohioans, making businesses and the state more competitive.

“We have training programs available that can give you the skills you need to be ready to go to work at an in-demand, higher paying job in one month or less,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Intermediate care health order

Governor DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health is rescinding the September 24, 2020 order that gave guidelines for indoor and outdoor visitation at intermediate care facilities. Intermediate care facilities should now follow current guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine appropriate access to the facility and resident visitation.

Equity update

The Ohio Department of Health, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and Community Centers for the Deaf have translated important COVID-19 vaccination guidance and information into American Sign Language. These video segments are now available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Case data/vaccine information

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.