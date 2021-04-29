Hunter throws no-hitter vs. Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview sophomore Carson Hunter threw a complete game no-hitter against Van Wert and the Knights knocked off the state ranked Cougars (No. 14, Division II) 2-0 on Wednesday.

Hunter tossed 87 pitches and struck out three, walked four and induced eight ground ball outs.

“Carson displayed remarkable demeanor on the mound and consistently made pitches when he needed them,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “Defensively our guy were locked in today, making numerous plays that you need to make in order to defeat a high quality team.”

“I’m obviously very proud of our guys for competing against an extremely well coached and talented Van Wert team,” Wharton added. “Our guys didn’t flinch and trusted each other to make plays.”

“I give their kids a lot of credit,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “Carson Hunter obviously threw a great game and they played great defense for him. Hopefully our players can learn and get better from this game.”

The only two runs of the game came in the bottom of the third inning, when Crestview’s Ayden Lichtensteiger doubled on a fly ball to right field, scoring Hunter and Nathan Lichtle. Hunter had singled with two outs in the inning, then advanced to second when Lichtle was hit by a pitch.

Lichtensteiger had two of Crestview’s four hits, while Hunter and Logan Gerardot had the other two.

Van Wert’s Ethan Rupert pitched the first four innings and walked one, while Luke Wessell went the remaining two innings and struck out a pair of Knight batters.

Crestview (9-5) is scheduled to play at Lima Central Catholic today while Van Wert (15-4) will play at Kenton on Friday.