Softball: Lancers win, VW, Knights fall

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 22 Ottoville 2 (five innings)

Kendall Bollenbacher pitched a one-hitter and Lincolnview continued its torrid scoring pace with a five inning 22-2 win over Ottoville on Wednesday.

Addysen Stevens led the Lady Lancers with four hits and five RBIs, including a first inning triple that scored Taylor Post, Winter Boroff and Makayla Jackman and another triple in the second that scored Boroff and Jackman.

Boroff finished with four hits and four RBIs, including a fourth inning home run that scored Andi Webb and Post, while Zadria King added three hits and three RBIs. Annie Mendenhall chipped in with a pair of hits and three RBIs and Jackman finished with two hits, including a home run.

Lincolnview led 7-2 after one inning, then extended the lead to 13-2 after two innings and 16-2 after three innings.

Bollenbacher struck out eight and walked two.

The Lady Lancers (16-2) are scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson today.

Celina 6 Van Wert 1

Van Wert fell to 3-9 (2-4 WBL) with a 6-1 home loss to Celina on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (5-16, 4-2 WBL) carried a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth, when Payton Bertke and Sarah Giesige scored on an error. Celina put the game out of reach in the fifth inning when Bertke hit an RBI triple, then Carly Hathaway delivered a two-RBI double.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Emilee Phillips scored on an error. The two teams combined for 13 errors in the game.

Phillips, Carlee Young and Adeline Collins accounted for Van Wert’s three hits. Marissa Mottinger went the distance on the mound for the Lady Cougars and allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking two.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Kenton on Friday.

Bath 9 Crestview 8

LIMA — Crestview plated three runs in the top of the seventh to tie Bath 8-8 but the Wildkittens scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning to claim a 9-8 victory on Wednesday.

The Lady Knights led 2-1 after the first inning, with Breena Grace doubling in Lexi Dull and Laci McCoy’s RBI single that scored Grace. Bailey Gregory doubled and drove in Raegan Hammons in the second, then Crestview grabbed a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Dull scored on an error and Hammons singled and scored Grace.

However, Bath exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Crestview’s three runs in the seventh inning came when Katelyn Castle scored on an RBI double by Olivia Cunningham, a Hammons doubled that plated Cunningham and an Mandy Macki RBI single that scored Hammons.

The two teams combined for 31 hits. Hammons had four of Crestview’s 14 hits in the game, Macki added three and Grace had a pair of hits.

Crestview (14-5) is scheduled to play at Lima Central Catholic today.