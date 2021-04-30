Friday Flashback: Cougars win DH

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back just four years to April of 2017, when the Van Wert Cougars picked up two wins during a doubleheader against the Bryan Golden Bears. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars continued their winning ways Saturday, by sweeping a non-conference doubleheader against Bryan.

The Cougars improved to 6-0 on the season, with 2-0 and 3-0 victories over the Golden Bears at Russell Fisher Field at Smiley Park.

Van Wert’s Nick Gutierrez (15) looks for a pitch to hit during Saturday’s contest against Bryan. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Lawson Blackmore went the distance in game one, allowing just two hits, while striking out seven and walking none.

Both of Van Wert’s runs came in the third inning. With two outs, the Cougars walked twice, then Mason Carr stole third before scoring on a wild pitch. A batter later, Nick Gutierrez scored on another wild pitch.

The Cougars finished with just three hits in the game, singles by Caleb Fetzer, James Acquaviva and Holden Willingham.

Hayden Maples tossed a complete game shutout in game two, allowing six hits and walking just one. Maples also finished with two RBI, scoring Jonathan Lee on a single in the second inning, then scoring Lee on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The final run came in the sixth, when Maples reached first on a ground ball error, allowing Jalen McCracken to score.

Lee, Acquaviva, Mason Carr, and Nathan Temple each had singles for the Cougars.

“I give our pitchers a lot of credit,” head coach Charlie Whitten said. “Lawson Blackmore in game one only allowed two hits and faced one batter over the minimum, then Hayden Maples in game two threw a good game too, kept them off balance, and did a great job.”

The Cougars are scheduled to host Parkway today.

Box scores

Game 1

Bryan 000 000 0–-0

Van Wert 002 000 0–-2

Game 2

Bryan 000 000 0–-0

Van Wert 010 101 0–-0