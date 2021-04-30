Recap: Lancers toss no-no vs. Monpelier

Baseball

Lincolnview 5 Montpelier 0

Collin Overholt and Landon Price combined for a no-hitter and 13 strikeouts and No. 4 Lincolnview enjoyed a 5-0 win over No. 16 Montpelier on Friday.

Overholt pitched the first five innings and struck out eight while walking three, and Price came in for the final two innings and struck out five.

All five of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning. Overholt scored on an error, then three batters later, Dane Ebel and Carson Fox scored on two-RBI single by Cole Binkley. A pop fly by Brandon Renner plated Creed Jessee to make it 4-0, then Binkley scored on an error.

Ebel led the Lancers with three hits while Renner had two. Binkley had a game-high two RBIs.

Lincolnview (13-5) is scheduled to host Crestview on Monday.

Van Wert at Kenton postponed

Van Wert’s baseball and softball games at Kenton were postponed due to field conditions. The softball game has been rescheduled for Monday and the baseball game is now scheduled to be played on Friday, May 7.

Softball

Crestview 10 Wayne Trace 2

HAVILAND — Breena Grace put up huge numbers during Crestview’s 10-2 win at Wayne Trace on Friday.

The senior catcher went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Grace had a two-run blast in the fourth and a solo home run in the sixth. She also had an RBI single in the first and a three-RBI single in the second inning.

Katelyn Castle had a solo home run in the first and Laci McCoy hit a solo homer in the third. Castle and Kali Small each finished with three hits while Olivia Cunningham and Mandi Macki each had a pair of hits.

Olivia Hecker earned a complete game victory on the mound, finishing with eight hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Wayne Trace’s runs came on a fourth inning RBI single by KatieAnna Baumlee and a fifth inning solo home run by Alivia Miller.

Wayne Trace (8-9) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Lima Central Catholic today and Crestview (15-5) is slated to play at Lincolnview on Monday.

Lincolnview 20 Kalida 3 (five innings)

Addysen Stevens had three hits and six RBIs and Lincolnview rolled to a five inning 20-3 win over Kalida on Friday.

In four games this week, Lincolnview scored 86 runs.

The Lady Lancers scored 14 runs in the second inning, including a two-RBI double and a two-RBI triple by Stevens. Sydney Fackler also had a two-RBI double in the fourth inning.

Taylor Post allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Crestview on Monday.