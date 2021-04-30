VW tames the Wildcats

Van Wert’s Micah Rager returns a shot during Friday’s WBL match against Kenton. Rager went on to post a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Rylee Messenger at second singles and the Cougars won the match 4-1. Jace Fast won 6-3, 6-2 at first singles and Bryce Miller earned a hard fought 7-5, 7-5 victory at third singles. The first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Sam Moonshower won 6-2, 7-6 (3), while the second doubles team of Ian Cowan lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Van Wert (6-5, 4-4 WBL) will play at Wauseon today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent