Kelly Burns

Kelly Burns, 56, of Convoy, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, shortly after arrival at Van Wert Health.

Kelly Burns

He was born March 21, 1965, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Virgil Joseph and Rosalie June (Wilson) Burns, who survive in Decatur, Indiana. He married Jason D. Dettrow-Burns on October 21, 2015, but they shared their life together for over 20 years.

Survivors include their three children, Jordan Dettrow, Rachel (Dettrow) Williams, and Megan Dettrow, all of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Liam Tripp Williams, Lexi Marie Williams, Lila Elizabeth Nicole Williams, and Josie Ann Palmer Dettrow; four brothers, Bob (Penny) Burns of Bluffton, Indiana, Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Randy (Kathy) Burns of Bluffton, and Jeff (Jen) Burns of Uniondale, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Kelly and Jason together watched services online with Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Kelly performed many church services, singing and playing the piano in nursing homes across the region for over 30 years. Kelly was the last activity director of Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy before it closed. He loved his fur babies at home and was an avid Indiana University fan, attending many basketball and football games. Kelly and Jason where best known to own and operate The Secret Garden Floral Shop in Convoy. They both loved the village of Convoy greatly!

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy, with Pastor Melissa Steinecker officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and two hours prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.