New business…

Jason and Sharon Trentman cut the ribbon to officially open their animal grooming and boarding service, Spike’s Play Place, located in the former veterinarian’s office at 11251 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert, on Saturday, surrounded by family, friends and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce staff members. The business provides a number of services, including dog and cat boarding, an area where owners can wash their own dogs, a doggie day care service, and various other grooming services. Hours for the business are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sundays by appointment. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent