State creates homebound vaccination plan

Staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates Monday on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term care/nursing facility testing order

Governor DeWine announced on Monday that a new Ohio Department of Health order will exempt fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from routine testing. Staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested twice a week.

Mike DeWine

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Homebound vaccination plan

The Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health have developed a homebound vaccination playbook for organizations working to ensure homebound individuals have access to the vaccine. By utilizing existing Rapid Response Teams, Ohio can deliver the vaccine where it is needed.

That playbook is available on the coronavirus website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. If you are a homebound individual or know a homebound individual who would like a vaccine, please contact the Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-243-5678.

In-Demand Jobs Week

Lt. Governor Husted provided remarks from the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown where he was visiting for a signing day as part of In-Demand Jobs Week.

The Lt. Governor, who also serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, made various stops in and around the Cincinnati region today in recognition of In-Demand Jobs Week. The visits worked to promote the state’s efforts to champion career, technical, and vocational education while highlighting both in-demand and critical jobs.

Follow along throughout In-Demand Jobs Week on social media at #InDemandOhio.

Case data/vaccine information

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.