Van Wert netters fall to Wauseon 3-2
Van Wert independent sports
WAUSEON — Van Wert fell to 6-6 on the tennis season with a 3-2 loss at Wauseon on Saturday.
The Cougars picked up wins at first singles with Micah Rager defeating Noah Becker 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, and at second singles, where Ian Cowan Evan Knittle topped Gavin Van Delin and Levi Short 6-2, 6-1.
Wauseon’s Carson Wenger won a hard fought second singles match over Bryce Miller 6-7 (12), 7-6 (2), 6-2, and the first doubles team of Lance Rupp and Riley Morr beat Van Wert’s Kaden Thomas and Sam Moonshower 7-5, 6-3.
The Indians also won at third singles by default.
Van Wert is scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial today.
