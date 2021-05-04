Aging Council levies pass; Mazur earns Council prez nod

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A dearth of local issues and just two Van Wert City Council primary races led to a record, or near record voter turnout, as well as a quick night for the Van Wert County Board of Elections ballot counters.

Out of a registered county voter base of 20,132 people, 5,722 of those registered as Republicans, a total of just 1,214 people voted in the primary election. Of those, 626 were Republican and 588 voted a non-partisan ballot.

Both Van Wert County Council on Aging replacement tax levies passed by overwhelming margins, with the .25-mill, five-year levy passing 1,085-116 and the .20-mill, five-year levy passing 1,077-114. Both levies received just over 90 percent of the ballots cast

The replacement levies, when revenues start coming in, will provide funding for the Council on Aging, as well as some funding for Delphos Senior Citizens to provide transportation and many other services to senior citizens living in Van Wert County.

The replacement levies were needed to restore millages to their original levels.

A portion of the county in the Willshire area also voted on a renewal levy for Parkway Local Schools, with 10 voters in favor of the levy and 6 voters against it. Mercer County voters will decide the ultimate fate of the levy.

In the race for Van Wert City Council president, former mayor Jerry Mazur defeated former City Council member Kirby Kelly 324-275 for the Republican nomination. The vote percentage was 54.09 for Mazur and 45.91 for Kelly.

In the four-way race for three at-large City Council seats, incumbent Bill Marshall was the top vote-getter with 475 (31.69 percent), Judy Agler-Bowers received the second highest vote count of 428 (28.55 percent), and Jeffery Kallas earned the third and final nomination with 419 votes (27.95 percent). The fourth candidate, Stephen “Joe” Jared, finished fourth with 177 votes (11.81 percent).

At this point, no one is running against the Republican nominees for Council president and the at-large seats in November’s general election; however, Democrat Jordan Dettrow and Republican David Stinnett are both seeking the Second Ward Council seat left vacant when incumbent Joi Mergy, a Republican, opted not to seek re-election.

Others running unopposed for city positions are as follows:

Incumbent Jeff Agler, a Democrat, for First Ward Council

Julie M. Moore, a Republican, for the Third Ward seat vacated by Steve Hellman, who decided not to run again after serving one term

Incumbent Andrew Davis, a Republican, for the Fourth Ward Council seat.

In addition, Republican Charles White is running unopposed for city treasurer, a part-time position.