Cougar basketball camp dates are set

Submitted information

The 2021 Van Wert Cougar Basketball Camp for boys has been scheduled for June 1-3, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. each day.

All boys entering grades two through eight are eligible to attend and each player will be worked with on an individual basis and will be instructed and drilled on the fundamentals needed to become a complete player.

In addition to the drills, the camp will offer daily skills contests, league games, handouts, speakers, awards, a camp T-shirt, and other Cougar basketball giveaway items.

Camp brochures are available at the Van Wert Elementary School and Van Wert Middle School or by contacting Ben Laudick at 419.238.0727 or by email at b_laudick@vwcs.net. Registration deadline to guarantee enrollment is Friday, May 28. Enrollment is limited to guarantee each player’s individualized instruction so it is recommended to enroll early.