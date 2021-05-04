Day of Prayer set…

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed Thursday as National Day of Prayer in the county. The Van Wert County Ministerial Association, as well as the county commissioners, invite area residents to attend a prayer gathering in front of the County Courthouse at noon on the National Day of Prayer: Thursday, May 6. Shown are (from the left) Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Commissioner Stan Owens, Pastor Chris Farmer, Pastor David To, Paul Hoverman, and Commissioner Todd Wolfrum. photo provided