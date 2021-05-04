Random Thoughts: rankings and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around state rankings, Lincolnview’s high scoring team, the TinCaps, the Reds and Indians, the NBA, the Bengals and the NFL Draft.

State rankings

Despite getting no-hit by Crestview last week, Van Wert rose three spots to No. 11 in this week’s Division II Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

The Cougars are joined by two other Western Buckeye League teams – No. 5 Defiance and No. 20 Shawnee.

Lincolnview held steady at No. 4 in Division IV but Antwerp dropped six spots to No. 9.

Only one area team is ranked in this week’s Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll – Fairview, at No. 9 in Division III.

High scoring

Lincolnview’s softball team continued their high scoring ways last week. In four games the Lady Lancers outscored their opponents 86-8.

That’s not a typo. 86-8. It’s an unheard margin at any level.

TinCaps

Baseball returns to Fort Wayne tonight (weather permitting) as the TinCaps open their season against the West Michigan White Caps.

Like so many other things, minor league baseball was wiped out last year by COVID-19 but the TinCaps are back and perhaps better than ever as a High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

I’ve grown to really enjoy the TinCaps and in many ways I prefer that brand of baseball to Major League Baseball.

Regardless, welcome back TinCaps – here’s to a successful season.

Reds and Indians

Obviously there is plenty of baseball left in the season, which is just over a month old, but the Reds and Indians squarely look like .500 teams.

Both are at or very near the .500 mark and both teams certainly have had their ups and downs so far.

At this point, neither one can be considered a World Series contender but then again, neither one seems to be a bottom of the barrel team.

NBA play-in

The NBA’s planned playoff play-in tournament doesn’t appear to be very popular among a group of players.

LeBron James is the latest one to complain about the play-in, which will pit the teams with the 7th through 10th best winning percentages against each other, with the winner claiming the eighth and final playoff spot.

Those games will take play May 18-21 and the playoffs will start the day on May 22.

As it stands right now, the LA Lakers would be one of the play-in participants, which explains why LeBron is complaining.

Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with fifth overall pick of the NFL draft.

I still think the front office should have gone with an offensive lineman to help keep Joe Burrow upright and healthy. We’ll see how this pans out.

NFL Draft

It’s funny how many people become NFL Draft experts at this time of the year, but I know I can lump myself in that group, agreeing with a pick or complaining it was a bad one.

The truth is, none of us know how the picks for any team will pan out for at least a couple of years. It also means that while they’re fun to look at, the draft grades that you see from ESPN, SI.com etc. are meaningless.

Only time will tell.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.