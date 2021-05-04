Vantage gives to YWCA…

Student Ambassadors from Vantage Career Center recently collaborated with the YWCA of Van Wert County to bring awareness of sexual assault through Denim Day. Vantage Ambassadors decorated jeans with images and words of awareness of sexual assault and support for survivors. They also held a Denim Day fundraiser, where students could wear jeans instead of their uniforms by paying $1, that raised more than $500. The money raised will benefit survivors at the YWCA. Shown are (from the left) Vantage Ambassadors Read Warnement (Continental) and Megan Schnipke (Ottoville), YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Director of Victim Services Jamie Evans and Ambassadors Adriana Myers (Van Wert) and Bryce Recker (Continental). YWCA photo