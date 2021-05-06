3 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced, and four people entered changes of plea during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Noah Johnson, 32, of Elida, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with credit for one day already served, on a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fifth degree. Johnson was also classified as a Tier 1 sex offender and will have to register every year for the next 15 years.

Amy Blatteau, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, to include 60 days in jail, beginning June 6, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. After serving 15 days in jail, Blatteau may opt for electronically monitored house arrest for the remaining 44 days of her jail term. She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, her driver’s license was suspended for four years, effective November 19, 2020, and she was fined $850.

Devante Edwards, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, including 50 hours of community service, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Edwards must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended ad pay $1,780 in restitution to the local Walmart store.

Zachariah Germann, 33 of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after changing his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Germann credit for 122 days served.

Mackenzie Shepherd, 20, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was then sentenced to two years of community control, including 52 hours of community service, mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended, and must pay restitution in the amount of $20 to Vancrest Assisted Living.

Chad Muter, 33, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, complete all treatment ordered, and perform 200 hours of community service.

James Hayhurst, 36, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. The original charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. Hayhurst was then sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 of which were suspended and the other four days given as credit for time served. He was also sentenced to two years of community control and is to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Tecko Peterson, 43, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree, during an arraignment hearing held Wednesday. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Peterson was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Several hearings were also held this past week for probation and bond violations.

Spencer Davis, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs and failing to report to probation. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Kollin Taylor, 20, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing to report to probation and by being discharged from his treatment program. He was sentenced to 331 days in jail, with credit for 331 days already served.

Ashley McCarthy, 38, of Van Wert, admitted violating her probation by refusing treatment at the WORTH Center. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail for each of two previous drug charges, to be served consecutively, and was given credit for 111 days already served, for a net jail term of 249 days.

Faith Sevitz, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report, changing her address, not paying on court costs, and not completing treatment. A further hearing is scheduled for June 1 at 9 a.m. and a $10,000 cash bond was set in the case.

Randy Maze, 61, of Lima, admitted to violating his probation by failing to pay restitution and lying to his probation officer. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 13 days already served.