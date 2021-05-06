Council on Aging thanks voters

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Council on Aging, our Board of Directors, and the senior citizens of Van Wert County, I wanted to take a second and thank the residents of Van Wert County for their support of the CoA levies that were on the May 4 ballot.

I also wanted to thank those that helped with monetary contributions to the campaign, those that helped with the other facets of the campaign, and the Van Wert Independent for their timely coverage of our levy campaign.

We had such a great group of people that really put forth a lot of time and effort in helping to organize the campaign and spread the good word regarding the services we offer at the Council on Aging and the Senior Center. As well, we really appreciate the support and guidance our volunteer Board of Directors provides, along with the great team of employees that provide the day-to-day services. These great volunteers and dedicated employees are the groups that really make the difference in the work we do.

For those that may still be unfamiliar with the services we offer, we would be happy to talk to you about it or provide you with a tour of the Senior Center. If interested, feel free to contact myself or our outreach worker at 419.238.5011.

Respectfully,

Kevin Matthews

Director

Council on Aging