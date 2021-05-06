Recap: Price strikes out 20 vs. Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Landon Price enjoyed a record setting performance, Crestview picked up a softball win against county rival Van Wert and Lincolnview fell to Bath in non-conference softball action on Wednesday. Below is a recap of the games.

Baseball

Lincolnview 7 Delphos Jefferson 0

Lincolnview’s Landon Price put on quite a show against Delphos Jefferson on Wednesday.

Landon Price

The Ohio State commit struck out 20 batters and held the Wildcats to just two hits to help the Lancers to a 7-0 Northwest Conference win. 20 strikeouts is believed to be a Lincolnview school record and it’s tied for second in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s record book.

Price retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out all nine. Jacob Simmons had both of Delphos Jefferson’s hits – a single in the fourth inning and another in the sixth.

“Landon was 70 percent strikes tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “He has a lot of trust in his catcher Collin Overholt to throw any pitch in any count and those two worked extremely hard tonight and were on the same page for seven innings.”

The Lancers (14-5, 6-0 NWC) scored three of their runs in the first inning, including two out, two-RBI single by Cole Binkley that plated Price and Overholt, followed by a run scoring single by Caden Hanf that allowed Carson Fox to cross home plate.

Lincolnview struck for three more runs in the second inning. Collin Overholt belted a solo home run to right field then four batters later and with the bases loaded, Binkley was hit by a pitch, forcing in Dane Ebel. Fox then scored on a ground ball out by Hanf to make it 6-0. Fox supplied Lincolnview’s final run by driving in Overholt in the sixth inning.

Fox and Hanf each finished with a pair of hits, while Binkley had a game high three RBIs.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Ada today.

Softball

Crestview 16 Van Wert 5 (five innings)

CONVOY — Breena Grace and Katelyn Castle each homered and drove in three runs and Crestview defeated county rival Van Wert 16-5 in five innings on Wednesday.

Grace and Castle hit back-to-back home runs as part of an eight run third inning. Castle also had a two-RBI double in the fourth that scored Kali Small and Rylee Miller. Small went on to finish with three two hits and three RBIs and Olivia Cunningham tallied two hits and two RBIs.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the fifth inning, including two on a double by Emilee Phillips that scored Alexa Gearhart and Carlee Young. Phillips and Sydney Savage each finished with a pair of hits for the Lady Cougars, while Lorynn German had three.

Crestview (16-6) is scheduled to host Paulding today and Van Wert (3-13) will host Kenton on Friday.

Bath 6 Lincolnview 5

LIMA — Lincolnview built a 5-1 lead but Bath rallied with five unanswered runs to defeat the Lady Lancers 6-5 on Wednesday.

Makayla Jackman gave Lincolnview a 2-0 lead with a first inning single that drove in Taylor Post and Destiny Coil, then Kendall Bollenbacher’s second inning two-RBI single scored Andi Webb and Annie Mendenhall for a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning Coil singled in Bollenbacher for Lincolnview’s final run of the game.

Bath scored a run in the bottom of the third, then added two more in the fourth and three in the fifth, including Abbie Dackin’s single that plated Olivia Foster and Ruby Bolon. Two batters later, Dackin scored on a passed ball to make it 6-5.

Coil and Webb each had two hits and Bollenbacher and Jackman each finished with two RBIs.

Lincolnview (17-3) is scheduled to play at Ada today.