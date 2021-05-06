Roundup: tennis, NWC baseball, softball

Van Wert independent sports

The Western Buckeye League boys’ tennis tournament got underway at UNOH on Thursday, while Crestview and Lincolnview’s baseball and softball teams dodged rain drops during Northwest Conference games.

Western Buckeye League tennis tournament

LIMA — All three of Van Wert’s singles players advanced to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament at the University of Northwest Ohio.

Van Wert’s Jace Fast earned a three-set victory to advance to the semifinals of the WBL tennis tournament. File photo

No. 5 seed Jace Fast pulled off a mild upset and defeated No. 4 seed Daniel Bolon of Bath 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 during Thursday’s first singles action at UNOH. He’ll face No. 1 seed Gabe Burke in the semifinals.

At second singles, No. 6 seed Micah Rager upset No. 3 seed Ezra Bolen of Bath 6-4, 5-7, 6-0. His next opponent will be No. 2 seed Colin Welch of Ottawa-Glandorf.

No. 5 seed Bryce Miller wrapped up the third upset of the day by defeating No. 4 seed Rhett Chisholm of St. Marys Memorial 6-2, 7-6 (2). His next opponent will be No. 1 seed Eli Schmenk of Ottawa-Glandorf.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Sam Moonshower lost to Josh Walls and Hayden Kuhlman of Ottawa-Glandorf 1-6, 7-6 (5), 2-6, but won the back draw match 8-4 over Lucas Hites and Ethan Wirel of Kenton to stay alive.

The second doubles team of Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle lost a tough 7-5, 7-5 match to Nathan Blunt and Riley Nadler of Defiance, but bounced back with an 8-2 back draw win over Harrison Abrams and Caden Bush of Bath.

Action will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNOH.

Softball

Lincolnview 17 Ada 3 (six innings)

ADA — Lincolnview remained undefeated in Northwest Conference play with a six-inning 17-3 win over Ada on Thursday.

13 of those runs came in the sixth inning, including an RBI double by Makayla Jackman, a two-RBI single by Hanna Young and a two-RBI double by Annie Mendenhall.

Destiny Coil clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning, then hit a solo homer in the fifth and finished with five RBIs. Jackman hit a solo home run in the first and Winter Boroff added a solo shot in the fifth.

Taylor Post earned the victory going all six innings while giving up three runs on five hits and striking out five.

The Lancers (18-3, 6-0 NWC) are scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson today.

Crestview 9 Paulding 5

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle and Mandy Macki each had two RBIs to boost Crestview to a 9-5 win over Paulding on Thursday.

In addition, Bailey Gregory and Raegan Hammons each had three hits for the Lady Knights (17-6, 7-0 NWC), who led 2-1 after one inning and 5-2 after two. Crestview added a pair of runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

Kali Small earned the victory on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking six.

Kaeli Bustos, Morgan Iler and Maci Kauser each had two hits for Paulding (17-3, 4-2 NWC).

Crestview is scheduled to play Lincolnview on Monday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 12 Ada 2 (five innings)

ADA — Lincolnview raced out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a five-inning 12-2 win over Ada on Thursday.

The Lancers scored their final four runs in the fifth, including a two-RBI single by Carson Fox, who finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs.

Three Lincolnview pitchers – Collin Overholt, Dane Ebel and Creed Jessee combined to hold Ada to just two hits in the game.

Lincolnview (15-5, 7-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Coldwater today.

Paulding 5 Crestview 2

CONVOY — Paulding snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to claim a 5-2 win over Crestview on Thursday.

The go-ahead run came when Hunter Kauser scored on a single by Blake McGarvey. Paulding’s two runs in the fifth came on a Crestview error and on a wild pitch, then Sam Woods drove in McGarvey in the sixth.

Crestview’s runs came on a second inning RBI double by Hunter Jones that plated Logan Gerardot and Nick Helt’s sixth inning RBI double.

The Knights (11-6, 3-4 NWC) are scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Monday.