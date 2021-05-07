Lancer baseball, softball teams split

Van Wert independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 17 Delphos Jefferson 1

DELPHOS — The stage is set for Monday’s Northwest Conference showdown between two teams with undefeated NWC records – Lincolnview and Crestview.

The Lancers defeated Delphos Jefferson 17-1 in five innings on Friday to improve to 18-3 (7-0 NWC).

For the second time in two nights, Destiny Coil led Lincolnview with two home runs and five RBIs. Trailing 1-0 in the first, Coil hit a two-run homer, followed by a two-run shot in the third. Addysen Stevens added a solo home run in the fourth.

Lincolnview led 5-1 after the first inning and 11-1 after two innings. The Lancers added a run in the third and five more in the fourth.

Coil and Winter Boroff each had three hits while Kendall Bollenbacher, Makayla Jackman, Stevens, Hanna Young and Andi Webb each finished with a pair of hits. Young tallied three RBIs, while Stevens and Annie Mendenhall each had two.

Taylor Post scattered six hits over five innings while striking out seven and walking just one.

Anna Fitch had two of Delphos Jefferson’s six hits.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Crestview (17-6, 7-0 NWC) on Monday, with the winner claiming an outright NWC championship.

Baseball

Coldwater 6 Lincolnview 5

COLDWATER — Two Coldwater pitchers combined to hold Lincolnview to just one hit and a walk off single by Myles Blasingame gave the Cavaliers a 6-5 win over the Lancers on Friday.

Kaup pitched three hitless innings with one strikeout and five walks while Mckibben went the remaining four innings and gave up a hit with five strikeouts and four walks.

Four of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning. Clayton Leeth scored on an error, then Landon Price and Collin Overholt crossed home plate on another error. The final run of the inning came when Cole Binkley was hit by pitch, forcing in Dane Ebel.

Ebel singled in Lincolnview’s final run with a fourth inning RBI single that plated Leeth.

The Lancers (15-6) is scheduled to play at Parkway today.