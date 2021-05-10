Christian group partners on event to help local residents

Staff and submitted information

Love INC of Van Wert County is partnering with Community Relief, a non-profit organization in Lima, to bring Ignite Van Wert to the community August 5-7.

Ignite is a three-day local missions event where home repair and construction projects are tackled by volunteers from the collective Body of Christ in Van Wert County. Projects are completed with, and for, people who may not be able to afford the entire cost of the work. Volunteers choose which project to be involved with and spend a day (or two or three days) with other volunteers completing their service project under the direction of a project leader.

Each day begins and ends with a meal and time of worship at Calvary Evangelical Church, the host church for this year’s event.

The first Ignite event was held last year in Lima and, this year, the event has expanded to three communities, including Van Wert.

“We are thrilled that an Ignite event will be held in Van Wert this year,” said Love INC Executive Director Erica Petrie. “Love INC has a small volunteer handyman team that assists with small projects in our community, but we also receive requests for larger home repair projects.

“Community Relief has offered us an opportunity, through Ignite, to work with local churches and local believers to meet these needs in the Name of Christ,” she added.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information about the event and can sign up at CommunityRelief.net. Ignite is a free event for volunteers that includes all meals and a t-shirt.

“If you are skilled, we need your help . . . even if you’re not skilled,” said Matt Naylor, director of Community Relief. “I tell people all the time: If you don’t know what a hammer looks like? Great. We need you. We just need people who are willing and able to go out and love and serve their community, in the name of Christ.”

The types of projects planned for the event will vary, but may include landscaping, electrical, plumbing, and roofing projects.

There is also still an opportunity for more projects to be accepted for the Ignite event. Anyone with a project, or who knows someone who would like a project considered can call Love INC of Van Wert County at 419.203.5730.