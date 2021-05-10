Convoy garage sale event this weekend

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Area residents will be traveling to Convoy for the village-wide garage sales this coming weekend, May 14-15, which are being held throughout the community and surrounding area. The event is sponsored by the Convoy Business Association.

Lots of treasures can be found around town, with something for everyone. Watch for all the signs, watch for pedestrians and vehicular traffic, and enjoy a treasure hunt. Visit the downtown and support the local businesses.

Restrooms will be available at the Convoy Municipal Building and at Convoy United Methodist Church. Good food will also be available at the United Methodist Church café, D’s on Main, Convoy Quik Mart, Convoy Tastee Freeze, starting at 3 p.m., Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, and Knight Pizza, starting at 4 p.m. There will be a brochure available online at www.villageofconvoy.com, on Facebook, in local newspapers, and at the Convoy Municipal Building.