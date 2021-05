Dunning to OCU

Van Wert High School senior Kirsten Dunning recently signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Dunning was a four-year member of the Van Wert cross country team and was a four-year Scholar Athlete award winner and a three-year varsity letter winner. She was a two-time member of the squad’s Leadership Team and served as team captain in 2020. Photo submitted