Jared Greg Feasby, 41, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, shortly after arrival at Van Wert Health.

He was born May 18, 1979, in Van Wert, to Stephen G. and Joann K. (Poling) Feasby, who survive in Convoy. He married Carie A. (Ricker) Feasby on August 1, 1998, and she also survives.

Other survivors include their three children, Donavan Feasby of Twenty-Nine Palms USMC Base, California, and Ashland and Ava Feasby at home; two brothers, Brett Feasby of Convoy and Jason (Dawn) Feasby of Van Wert; two sisters, Alanna (Donnie) Dames of Conneaut and Elyssa (Ryan) Smart of Convoy; and his grandparents, Duane A. “Corky” Poling of Convoy and Lois I. Feasby of Convoy.

Preceding Jared in death were his grandmother, Joyce Adele Poling, and grandfather, Gayle Feasby.

Jared served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a 1997 graduate of Crestview High School and a graduate of ITT Technical Institute of Fort Wayne, Indiana, with degree in information technology engineering. He worked for Computacenter in Fort Wayne in the IT Department.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Laura Clark officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.