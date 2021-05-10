Monday Mailbag: OHSAA and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features a comment about Van Wert’s baseball team, dues charged by the OHSAA, a football playoff question and sports betting in Ohio.

C: I just want to send a shout out to the Van Wert Cougars baseball team. What an exciting season it’s been with a lot of close wins! Name withheld upon request

A: Agreed, it’s been a fun and exciting season. The Cougars are still in the hunt for at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title and it’ll be interesting to see how they do come tournament time.

Q: Will the decision to charge yearly dues cause any schools to withdraw from the Ohio High School Athletic Association? Name withheld upon request

A: I suppose it’s possible but I doubt it.

The OHSAA is charging schools $50 per varsity sport, meaning total dues for each school will range from $300 to $1300. That’s enough to make athletic departments not happy but probably not enough to cause schools to withdraw from the OHSAA.

Remember, if a school leaves, it can’t compete in any OHSAA postseason tournament.

Q: Since the high school football playoffs are expanding to 16 teams per region, does this mean the 2021 will start even earlier than expected, or will it run later than planned? Jon L., Lima

A: The season will start as planned on August 20, which was the date set when the plan was to go to 12 teams per region. October 22 will serve as the regular season finale, with the playoffs starting on October 29. The state championship games will be played December 2-5. One game will be played on December 2, followed by two each on December 3, 4 and 5.

Q: I know you usually focus on high school athletics, but what do you think of the plan to legalize sports betting in Ohio? Good idea or bad? Name withheld upon request

A: I guess it depends who you ask.

This has been on the table for a while now, with the holdup centering around who would control it – the Ohio Lottery Commission or the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The newest bill has the Ohio Casino Control Commission in charge.

It’s not a surprise this came up again, simply because the state is looking for a new revenue stream and this could be it.

I know there are people, groups and organizations that are against it for various reasons, but then again, those who want to place wagers on sporting events already do it one way or another. Plus, it’s already legal in Indiana. All you have to do is cross the state line to legally place a bet.

I get the sense there might be a little nitpicking among legislators but in the end, this one will pass.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.