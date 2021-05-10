Speaker named for area Civil War group

Staff and submitted information

CELINA — Jim Bowsher will be the May speaker at the Western Ohio Civil War Roundtable. That date falls on the fourth Thursday, May 27.

Bowsher has an extensive collection of Civil War artifacts. Every artifact has an interesting story with it, and therein lies Bowsher’s narrative. He is a great storyteller and has pleased roundtable audiences for several years.

The Civil War Roundtable been drawing pretty good turnouts for its meetings. Bowsher frequently draws a bonus audience of friends and supporters who enjoy hearing his presentations. Be prepared to abide by Covid-19 prevention rules . . . even those who have had the vaccine.

The May meeting is the final session for the year, while all Civil War Roundtable meetings are held in the Richards Bretz Building in Celina.