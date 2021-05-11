Colene Toinette Piehl-Hoehn

Colene Toinette “Toni” Piehl-Hoehn, 90. of Lima, passed away at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born January 31, 1931, in Roundhead, the daughter of Earl Burnison and Glenna (Homer Binkley) Lament, who both preceded her in death. On June 11, 1948, she married Harold Piehl, who passed away October 31, 1993. She later married Robert Meyer, who passed away on January 21, 1996. She then married Walter Hoehn, who survives.

Toni had worked for over 20 years in the office at Rudolph Foods. She attended Harrod Christian Church and was a member of Eagles Aerie 370 in Lima. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing and then, later in life, enjoyed ballroom dancing. She also enjoyed bowling, camping, and crocheting, and loved to play euchre.

Other survivors include her daughters, Jeannine (John) Clark of Findlay and Lynnette (Don) Holdgreve of Van Wert; her brothers, Carol (Patty) Burnison of Wooster and Mark Binkley of Harrod; her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Judy Brenek of Lima; her 11 grandchildren; her 19 stepgrandchildren; her 24 great-grandchildren; her 26 stepgreat-grandchildren; and her stepchildren, Ed (Marcy) Hoehn of Ottoville, Tim (Chris) Hoehn of Glandorf, Mary Beggs of Lima, Steve (Cathy) Hoehn of Ottoville, Diane (Terry) Lee of Lima, Linda (Randy) Schroeder of Mason, Michigan, and Ruth (Terry) Wannemacher of Ottoville.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Fred Piehl; a stepson, Michael Hoehn; and her brother, Lee Burnison.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, a Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel in Lima, with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Covid 19 protocol will be observed and the family requests that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. For those who are not able to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Preferred memorials: A charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.