Voucher available to buy shoes, t-shirt

Staff and submitted information

Eligible Van Wert County students in grades preschool-12 (2021-2022 school year) will receive a $100 voucher for the purchase of shoes and socks and a school spirit t-shirt for grades K-12. Eligibility is based on family income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Families must meet all PRC program eligibility rules.

What is needed

I.D. of parent/guardian

Social Security cards for all household members

Income verification for all family members for the last 30 days (pay stubs, SSI award letter, child support, etc.)

How to apply

Family Monthly Size Income limits

2 — $2,904

3 — $3,660

4 — $4,417

5 — $5,174

6 — $5,930

Applications with the list of required documents can be picked up at OhioMeansJobs Van Wert County beginning Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 25, or until funding no longer available. Completed applications with all required documents must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. on June 25.

No late applications will be accepted.