3 local entities given electric co-op grants

Staff and submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated a total of $17,200 to 19 west-central Ohio non-profit organizations and community projects through its Community Connection Fund (CCF).

Three Van Wert County organizations or projects were among receiving funding from the electric cooperative. The Van Wert Family YMCA received $1.000 to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for its swimming pool area, Portal 2:20 Teen Center in Van Wert received $500 to purchase new signage, and the Ohio City Warrior Trail project received $950 to purchase material to maintain the trail.

Community Connection Fund Trustee Robert Gaberdiel presents a donation to representatives of Portal 2:20 Teen Center in Van Wert. Midwest Electric photo

The other donations were to organizations and projects in Auglaize, Mercer, and Allen counties.

The money is raised from the 89 percent of Midwest Electric customers who opt to round up their electric bills and donate the difference to the Community Connection Fund. The fund has donated a total of $1.2 million to 1,030 non-profits and projects since 1998.

The fund is a voluntary charitable program that allows customers to choose to round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with the additional money going to the CCF. A board of trustees, comprised of cooperative members that is separate from Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 800.962.3830 or by visiting the cooperative’s website at https://midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.