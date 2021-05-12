HS roundup: baseball and softball

Van Wert independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 8 Antwerp 7 (8 innings)

Annie Mendenhall scored on an error in the eighth inning and for the second straight day Lincolnview enjoyed an extra inning walk-off win, this time 8-7 over Antwerp.

The Lancers were down 3-1 entering the bottom of the third and 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Makayla Jackman’s RBI single scored Emma Cooley, Winter Boroff scored on a pop fly by Addysen Stevens and Jackman scored on a passed ball to tie the game 3-3.

Destiny Coil had three hits, including a double and a home run and two RBIs, and Jackman and Boroff each had a pair of hits. Boroff earned the complete game victory on the mound by striking out 10.

Lincolnview (20-3) will host Fort Recovery in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday. The two teams played on April 17 and the Lancers claimed a 4-3 victory.

Napoleon 8 Van Wert 4

No. 9 seed Napoleon defeated No. 7 seed Van Wert 8-4 in the Division II sectional semifinals at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

Napoleon opened the game with a pair of runs, but Van Wert’s Carlee Young scored on an error to make it 2-1 after the first inning. The Wildcats added a run in the third, but Young scored on a fielder’s choice to pull Van Wert (3-16) to within a run, 3-2.

The Wildcats added a run in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Van Wert’s remaining two runs came in the fifth and seventh innings when Emily Phillips singled in Sydney Savage.

Van Wert will finish the regular season today at St. Marys Memorial.

Lima Central Catholic 8 Crestview 2

CONVOY — Crestview fell behind early and was unable to catch up in an 8-2 non-conference loss to Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

The Knights scored a run in the first when Bailey Gregory singled home Kali Small, then Breena Grace scored on a third inning grounder by Raegan Hammons.

Lima Central Catholic put up four runs in the first, then added two in the second and a pair in the sixth.

Crestview (17-8) will host St. Henry in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 5 Hicksville 1

Collin Overholt allowed just two hits while striking out 15 and Lincolnview snapped a scoreless tie with three runs the bottom of the fourth inning on the way to a 5-1 in non-conference win over Hicksville on Tuesday.

Clayton Leeth scored on a passed ball, then Cole Binkley scored on an RBI single by Landon Price. Collin Overholt followed up by driving in Brandon Renner for a 3-0 lead.

Hicksville scored in the fifth, but Caden Hanf drove in Creed Jessee and Renner singled in Binkley in the bottom half of the inning.

The Lancers (17-7) will host Minster on Thursday.

Minster 11 Crestview 1 (5 innings)

MINSTER — Hunter Jones had a pair of hits and an RBI, but Crestview fell to Minster 11-1 in non-conference action on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the first inning, four in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Crestview’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Jones singled in Nick Helt.

The Knights will host Ottoville on Thursday.