In-person Wass art show openings return

The day is drawing nearer to submit your work for our annual June Art Exhibit! Deadline to submit your work is May 14! All artists, both amateur and pro over the age of 18, are encouraged to enter. This is our 66th Anniversary too! (We would have celebrated our 65th last year, but …you know).

Don’t forget, in honor of our 66th anniversary, we will be offering an additional Best of Show Anniversary Award valued at $500! To obtain an entry form, visit wassenbergartcenter.org,, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, give us a call, or stop by! If you require assistance to upload your entry forms or artwork, let us know. We can help.

In-person art openings are once again being hosted at the Wassenberg Art Center.

The in-person opening reception will be held Thursday, June 10, from 6-–9 p.m. Live music and snacks. Join us!

We still have a few items that need picked up from our Auction at the Wass. If you won an item, come and get it! If you need assistance completing your purchase, please let us know, we’re happy to help!

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Sign up soon! Spaces are limited for our Summer Art Camps! Our first camp runs June 15–18. Our instructor this year is Ashley McClure of Van Wert. Ashley is trained in all things art and has an art degree from Purdue University. Space is limited sign up soon! We have some great projects lined up for your young artist!

We will be closing early this Thursday at 5 p.m. but usually we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in or make some art or just hang out around our warm, vintage fireplace.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.