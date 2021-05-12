Linda Girod

Linda Girod of Plant City, Florida passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

She was born December 17, 1941, in Van Wert, to Donald and Della (McGinnis) Bowers, who both preceded her in death. She married Carl Girod on December 9, 1960, he passed away January 16, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Girod of Grover Hill and Gary (Debra) Girod of Florida; six grandchildren, Naya Leonard, Stacy Girod, Sara Phlipot, Ricky Girod, Kasey Girod, and Jessica Girod; and seven great-grandchildren. She also is survived by two sisters, Janet (Joe) Hertel and Nancy (Larry) Black, and two brothers, Larry (Carla) Bowers and Kent (Paula) Bowers.

A brother, Charles Bowers, also preceded her in death.

Linda previously was a hospital employee in Michigan and Florida, and most recently owned and operated several campgrounds with her husband, Carl.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Linda was a fun, optimistic person who loved to travel to Las Vegas and spent her summers with her family in Paulding and Van Wert counties.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:15 p.m. Friday, May 14, in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Van Wert County Fair Agricultural Society.

