OC Legion post sets Memorial Day service
Staff and submitted information
OHIO CITY — Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City will be having a Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31.
The Van Wert Community Concert Band will perform, starting at 10 that morning. Speaker will be Kent Long, adjutant for District 2 of the American Legion.
No food will be served due to Covid restrictions.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Legion Post/Ohio City Community Building.
POSTED: 05/12/21 at 10:56 pm. FILED UNDER: News