VW Health president praises staff

To the Editor:

This week Van Wert Health joins thousands of hospitals across the country in celebrating National Hospital Week (May 9-15), which is an annual opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of everyone who works in our hospital, physicians’ offices, and clinics. We have nearly 600 employees — from technology specialists, administrators, social workers, and registrars to physicians, nurses, therapists, environmental services, and food and nutrition — who work 24/7 to provide the best possible care for patients.

As I reflect on the past 14 months, one thing is for certain: there is no way we could have navigated our COVID journey without the dedication of our hard-working employees. They showed up each and every day and I couldn’t be more proud of them. It’s amazing that even at the height of the COVID pandemic, we were able to move into the new inpatient and surgical facilities on-time and under budget.

On a regular basis, I receive letters from our patients or hear stories about how one of our staff members treated a patient like they were their own family member or took extra time to be a listening ear to a person who needed comforted. These stories make me grateful to be part of a team with so much compassion and commitment.

To all of the staff at Van Wert Health who have heard the call and followed your heart to work in health care, I honor you. May God bless you.

With sincere gratitude,

Jim Pope

President and CEO

Van Wert Health

via email