Coil to Defiance

Lincolnview senior Destiny Coil has committed to Defiance College to continue her softball and academic career. As a three-year starter, Coil has pounded out 31 home runs and 139 RBIs (both school records), while scoring 102 runs. She has a career batting average of .544. She also owns the school record for home runs in a season, 14 and counting, and RBIs in a season (57). Coil, pictured with parents Beth and Jeff Ricker, athletic director Greg Leeth and head softball coach Brad Doidge, plans to study nursing at Defiance College. Photo submitted