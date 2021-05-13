Lincoln Highway Assoc. sets VW meeting

Staff and submitted information

This coming Tuesday, May 18, the Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association will meet in Van Wert.

Members and guests will dine at 5:30 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Road. Afterwards, they will reconvene at the Van Wert County Historic Society, 602 N. Washington Street, at 7 p.m.

The evening’s presentation, by Lima’s Michael Buettner, is entitled “Whatever Happened to the Free Gas Station Map?” Buettner will share some of his gas station map collection and encourages guests to bring in their old gas station maps, too — particularly the undated ones. Some older gas station maps have codes that can sometimes be deciphered to determine the date of the map. He will be glad to help with that.

The Lincoln Highway Association meets monthly in the western Ohio Lincoln Highway cities, typically the third Tuesday of each month. As always, the public is welcome to attend.

For further information, email moeberg2@roadrunner.com.