Burnetta Jean Hunter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 96.

Burnetta Jean Hunter

Her friends knew her as Jean and, to her family, she was GG and Gram. She was married to William “Bill” Hunter for over 40 years until his passing in 1993. Together, they operated Hunter’s Rexall pharmacy in Van Wert for several years.

She had two daughters, Dorothy Hunter and Patricia Hunter; one granddaughter, Heidi Gilbert-Kolari, who was married to Tracy Kolari; and two great-grandsons, Frank Gonzales and Nathan Kolari.

Gram had a very full life, with many accomplishments. She graduated high school at just 16 years old and went into nursing school. She later began a career in real estate when she was 50. She loved to swim, read, play bridge and the piano, and she loved to talk! At age 70, she even learned to paint.

One funny thing she always said was, if she came back, she would like to be a flat-chested ballerina!

We know she is dancing in heaven now, and one day we will be dancing with her.