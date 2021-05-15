Central Insurance to again be VW Live annual sponsor

Shown are 2021 Entertainment Sponsor Central Insurance Companies President Evan Purmort with Van Wert Live Executive Director Tafi Stober. VW Live Photo

Staff and submitted information

Central Insurance Companies has once again committed to making Van Wert an entertainment destination by partnering with Van Wert Live as a 2021 Annual Sponsor.

“Making things better for others is at the core of who Central is, and that’s why we’re excited to partner with Van Wert Live this year,” said Central President Evan Purmort. “Their efforts make our community a better place to live, work, and play. After a year of being apart, these opportunities to come together and reconnect are incredibly important to the culture of this fantastic town, and Central is very excited to be part of that.”

Central Insurance has been a valued supporter since the inception of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center dream. Artists have graced the stage that bears their naming right since 2007.

“Being a 2021 Annual Sponsor means their generous investment drastically reduces the ticket prices on every show,” said Van Wert Live Executive Director Tafi Stober. “They are not only central to our success but also central to economic accessibility for the families of our region to attend shows.”

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, is a supporting organization powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Van Wert Live headquarters and box office are located at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.

