ODOT sets application workshop in Lima

Staff and submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 will hold an employment application workshop at Ohio Means Jobs in Allen County to assist applicants interested in the organization’s open positions.

The workshop will be held:

Tuesday, May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at OhioMeans Jobs Allen County, 951 Commerce Parkway, Lima, in the computer lab

Applicants interested in applying for apprenticeships, seasonal highway technician positions, or any other openings in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties will be guided through the process by ODOT human resource personnel.

Apprenticeships do not require any previous experience in heavy equipment operation or highway maintenance. The temporary full-time positions pay an hourly rate of $17.39. In addition to practical experience in highway maintenance activities, ODOT provides apprentices with the necessary training needed to obtain a Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL).

“If you are interested in working with heavy equipment and enjoy working outdoors, the apprenticeship program is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get started,” said Chris Hughes, deputy director of ODOT District 1. “We will teach you how to run a plow truck and help you earn your CDL.”

Seasonal highway technician positions are also temporary full-time positions, with an hourly rate of $18.05. The positions require applicants to possess a CDL with a tanker endorsement and three months of experience in basic equipment operation.

Applicants should bring with them to the workshops:

An active email address

A resume including previous work history information

The last four digits of their social security number

Any certification information, if any, but not required

For more information, contact the ODOT District 1 human resources department at 419.999.6819.