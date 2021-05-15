William Joseph Abbott

William Joseph “Bill” Abbott, 78, of rural Rockford, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

William Joseph Abbott

He was born July 21, 1942, in Cincinnati,the son of Norman and Loraine Abbott, who both preceded him in death. On October 3, 1970, he married the former Ginger Ann Spicer, who passed away July 11, 2002. He then married Kathleen (Miller) Jewell, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Kari (Don) Smith of Van Wert; a son, Curt (Patricia) Abbott of Sarasota, Florida; and three grandchildren, Troy Neil Abbott, Trevor William Abbott, and Jacob Donald Smith.

Bill drove truck for many years. He then was a custodian at Van Wert Middle School and a security guard at Van Wert County Hospital. He loved watching and feeding birds. He spent many happy times at Sault Ste. Marie watching the lake boats.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.