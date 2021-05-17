Columbus Grove wins NWC track titles

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Host Columbus Grove swept the Northwest Conference track and field championship, marking the sixth NWC title in eight seasons for the boys and the seventh consecutive conference championship for the girls.

Madison Langdon

The Bulldogs easily outdistanced Bluffton 217.50-123.50 for the boys’ team title and Spencerville 163-141 for the girls’ championship.

On the boys’ side Lincolnview finished fourth in the final team standings with 76 points while Crestview was sixth with 46 points. On the girls’ side, Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson tied for sixth (58 points) while Crestview finished eighth with 34 points.

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield was the high jump champion (6-04) and Madison Langdon brought home two championships – the 1600 meter run (5:23.34) and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:16.67, nearly 45 seconds better than runner-up Erin Downing of Columbus Grove.

Sophomore Addyson Dowler was Crestview’s lone champion, winning the 100 meter dash in 12.89.

Full results including final team standings can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/track/northwestconf/2021/2021%20Results.htm.