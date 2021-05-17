Monday Mailbag: shot clock, WBL race

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about a new high school shot clock, OHSAA postseason ticket prices and the upcoming Western Buckeye League football title race.

Q: Now that NFHS has approved a national shot clock for high school basketball, how soon until it comes to Ohio? Name withheld upon request

A: The National Federation of State High School Associations didn’t approve it nationally, but instead permitted individual state athletic associations to adopt a shot clock. A proposal to make it national was rejected by NFHS.

As of now, states may begin using a 35-second shot clock during the 2022-2023 season, but it’s not mandatory.

In response to NFHS’s action, the Ohio High School Athletic Association issued a statement – “The OHSAA is aware of the recent NFHS basketball national rule that permits a shot clock by state association adoption and will continue discussions on this option with the Board of Directors and the leadership of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Factors such as cost, game operations and officiating all have to be considered, but we look forward to getting feedback from the Board and coaches.”

I’m not sure how much water an opinion from the basketball coaches association will hold, given the fact that the OHSAA and the football coaches association settled on a 12-team per region playoff format then changed it without warning. The same thing could happen with the basketball coaches.

I’ve said this whole time that I’m not in favor of a high school shot clock simply because I think it removes an important strategy from the game, but I’ve also noted that it’s probably going to become a reality at some point.

We shall see.

Q: Am I the only one who thinks $10 is too much for tickets for sectional baseball and softball games? OHSAA is going to prices fans out of the postseason.

A: I agree, $10 does seem like a lot for sectional tickets but that’s the reality of it this season. Sadly, nothing will change and in fact, ticket prices will only go up from here.

Just remember one thing – it’s the Ohio High School Athletic Association that sets the prices, so don’t take it out on the host site of any baseball or softball game.

Q: With so many coaching changes in the WBL, how does it affect the football league title race? Name withheld upon request

A: Defiance, Kenton and St. Marys Memorial will have new coaches this season. Defiance (Travis Cooper) and St. Marys Memorial (Bo Frye) already have named their new coaches and I have to believe Kenton isn’t far behind.

Usually a new coach adds a different dynamic but we’ll have to wait and see. Bo Frye is the son of former head coach Doug Frye so I can’t imagine much will change at St. Marys and we’ll have to see if Kenton’s new coach will continue the wide-open style the Wildcats have used for over 25 years.

It should be an interesting season with three new coaches, a defending state champion plus the usual contenders such as Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta, plus a possible sleeper in Elida.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.