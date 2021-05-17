ODOT lists VW County highway projects
Staff and submitted information
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.
- Ohio 118, between the city of Van Wert and the village of Ohio City, will have lane restrictions for berming operations.
- Ohio 709, between the village of Ohio City and the village of Venedocia, will have lane restrictions for berming operations.
- Market Street in the city of Van Wert, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, will close on March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page. Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.
