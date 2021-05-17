Outdoorsmen plan Defensive Pistol Match

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club will have a Defensive Pistol Match this Saturday, May 22. These matches are for people with all levels of pistol experience.

The safety briefing begins at 9 a.m. and the match starts at 9:30 that morning. The possible ending time would be from noon-12:30 p.m., or until all participants have completed the course of fire. For a target fee of $5, participants may go through the course as many times as they want.

This course will be a walking or running course, depending on your ability. Each course will be set up to have several targets that participants will need to engage. Each scenario would be simulations or possible real-world confrontations. Each scenario typically requires shots from 3 to 20 yards and often requires a shooter to change firing points and shoot from awkward positions. The situations are designed to test specific shooting and gun handling skills.

For more information, call 419.203.8662, and leave a voicemail, if no one answers.