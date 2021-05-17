Paulding-Putnam co-op donates to VW Humane Society

Humane Society Board member Sarah Burden, shown with her dog, Payton, holds a check from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative. PPEC photo

Staff and submitted information

PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects, including the Van Wert County Humane Society, through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. Approximately 80 percent of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.

Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

Included in the donations was $1,000 for the local Humane Society. The money will be used to purchase cameras and a security system for the new shelter building.

Other recipients include:

Continental Fire Department; $2,650 for life jackets and rescue dry suits

American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana; $2,500 for their home fire relief campaign

Wayne Trace Local Schools; $2,000 for a new art classroom kiln

Fort Jennings Fire Department; $2,000 for a ventilation fan

Paulding County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society; $1,000 for the cancer survivors dinner and food expenses

LEARN Resource Center of New Haven, Indiana; $1,000 for backpack giveaway program

United Way of Putnam County; $800 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library books for local children

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round.

PPEC customers who want to participate by rounding up their monthly bill can call PPEC’s office at 800.686.2357. The average member’s annual donation is about $6.